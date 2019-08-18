Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham: Jesus strike ruled out by VAR as champions' winning streak ends

London, Aug 17: Manchester City were denied a last-gasp winner by VAR as Lucas Moura's goal secured a 2-2 draw for Tottenham, ending the Premier League champions' winning run.
Lucas scored 19 seconds after coming on from the bench to level things up at 2-2, but Gabriel Jesus thought he had settled Saturday's thriller in stoppage time.
In scenes reminiscent of April's Champions League epic, however, City were denied a 16th straight league win when VAR spotted a handball by Aymeric Laporte.
City had hit the front through Raheem Sterling, with Sergio Aguero nudging the home side back ahead after Erik Lamela's equaliser.
And, with Bernardo Silva having hit the crossbar and Danny Rose making a goal-line clearance, City's misery was compounded when Jesus' would-be winner was chalked off.
After City were denied what appeared to be a blatant penalty despite a VAR check when Lamela tangled with Rodri, Spurs fell behind as Sterling headed in from Kevin De Bruyne's exquisite first-time cross.
But, just like in their Champions League meeting in April when Spurs went through on away goals, City were swiftly pegged back as Lamela capitalised on slack defending to curl in from 20 yards.
Pep Guardiola's relentless side took it in their stride, though, and more De Bruyne magic saw the hosts retake the lead when he supplied another supreme cross, Aguero benefitting this time.
Hugo Lloris reacted sharply to keep out Oleksandr Zinchenko's deflected strike after the restart, before Aguero and Silva passed up great chances.
Lucas showed no such profligacy, powering home a fantastic header with his first touch to make it 2-2.
The woodwork sparred Lloris' blushes after his error resulted in Silva getting an attempt off, with Rose hooking clear from the line.
Spurs' resistance appeared to have ended when Jesus slammed home following a corner, only for VAR to deny City once again as the ball struck Laporte's arm en route to reaching his team-mate.