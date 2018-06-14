Football

Manchester City's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full

Posted By:
Pep Guardiola and co will travel to Arsenal on the opening day
Pep Guardiola and co will travel to Arsenal on the opening day

London, June 14: Premier League champions Manchester City facing a testing start to their title defence at Arsenal as Pep Guardiola renews acquaintances with Unai Emery, but will likely be pleased with a favourable start to the campaign.

September sees them face only one side, Newcastle United, who finished in the top half last season, though October is somewhat more challenging with trips to Liverpool and Tottenham.

The first Manchester derby with United takes place on November 10, while the return fixture is at Old Trafford on March 16. City travel to Chelsea on December 8 in their most challenging fixture of that month before starting the 2019 against Liverpool.

City host Arsenal and Chelsea in successive fixtures to start February and host Tottenham on April 20, with Guardiola's men ending their campaign at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Manchester City's fixtures in full:

Arsenal v Manchester City: 11/08/2018

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town: 18/08/2018

Wolves v Manchester City: 25/08/2018

Manchester City v Newcastle United: 01/09/2018

Manchester City v Fulham: 15/09/2018

Cardiff City v Manchester City: 22/09/2018

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion: 29/09/2018

Liverpool v Manchester City: 06/10/2018

Manchester City v Burnley: 20/10/2018

Tottenham v Manchester City: 27/10/2018

Manchester City v Southampton: 03/11/2018

Manchester City v Manchester United: 10/11/2018

West Ham v Manchester City: 24/11/2018

Manchester City v Bournemouth: 01/12/2018

Watford v Manchester City: 04/12/2018

Chelsea v Manchester City: 08/12/2018

Manchester City v Everton: 15/12/2018

Manchester City v Crystal Palace: 22/12/2018

Leicester City v Manchester City: 26/12/2018

Southampton v Manchester City: 29/12/2018

Manchester City v Liverpool: 01/01/2019

Manchester City v Wolves: 12/01/2019

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City: 19/01/2019

Newcastle United v Manchester City: 30/01/2019

Manchester City v Arsenal: 02/02/2019

Manchester City v Chelsea: 09/02/2019

Everton v Manchester City: 23/02/2019

Manchester City v West Ham: 27/02/2019

Bournemouth v Manchester City: 02/03/2019

Manchester City v Watford: 09/03/2019

Manchester United v Manchester City: 16/03/2019

Fulham v Manchester City: 30/03/2019

Manchester City v Cardiff City: 06/04/2019

Crystal Palace v Manchester City: 13/04/2019

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur: 20/04/2019

Burnley v Manchester City: 27/04/2019

Manchester City v Leicester City: 04/05/2019

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City: 12/05/2019

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 109/0 (20.0 vs AFG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue