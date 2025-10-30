Manchester City Overcomes Swansea City 3-1 With Rayan Cherki's Stellar Performance In EFL Cup

Arsenal vs Brighton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Round 4 Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Manchester City advanced to the EFL Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Swansea City, thanks to Rayan Cherki's goal and assist. Despite trailing early, City avoided another early exit after last season's disappointment against Tottenham. The match at Swansea.com Stadium came alive when Goncalo Franco scored a stunning goal in the 12th minute.

City's defence was tested soon after as James Trafford made a crucial save to deny Melker Widell following an error by Abdukodir Khusanov. Pep Guardiola's team found their rhythm and nearly equalised when Cherki hit the post with a close-range shot. Just over a minute later, Jeremy Doku's deflected shot off Cameron Burgess levelled the score.

The second half saw City create numerous chances, but Swansea's defence held firm against efforts from Cherki, Omar Marmoush, and Oscar Bobb. However, in the 77th minute, Marmoush capitalised on Cherki's through ball to score, putting City ahead. Cherki sealed the win in stoppage time with a precise shot into the bottom-right corner.

Cherki's performance was instrumental for City, marking his first start since August against Spurs. He led the team with six chances created and 59 passes in the final third. Only Nico Gonzalez had more touches than Cherki's 119 during the game.

City registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.44 from their 24 shots, showcasing their attacking prowess despite only six being on target. In contrast, Swansea managed an xG of just 0.13 from two attempts. Guardiola aims for a successful EFL Cup run this year after not winning since the 2020-21 season.

This victory highlights City's intent in this year's competition despite facing Championship opposition. Their Premier League quality was evident in their attacking play and overall performance on the pitch.