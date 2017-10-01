Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0: Kevin De Bruyne's strike takes City to the top

London, Sep 30: Manchester City produced their finest display of the season so far to win 1-0 at champions Chelsea in Premier League.
Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner for City with a brilliant left-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner with just over 20 minutes remaining. He was assisted by Gabriel Jesus. It was the maiden Premier League goal from De Bruyne and it made the difference of the match.
City were attacking consistently in the second half and just a minute before De Bruyne's goal David Silva's right footed shot from the centre of the box was blocked. But Pep Guardiola's boys came back strongly in the very next minute to take a match-winning lead.
Yes, @DeBruyneKev ☝🏻#cfcvcity pic.twitter.com/GruFJL5Uhj— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 30, 2017
City have now gone 15 Premier League matches unbeaten to stay top of the Premier League table after seven matches.
Raheem Sterling's left footed shot, which was assisted by Bernardo Silva, from the right side of the box was blocked in the 78th minute which could have resulted in City taking a 2-0 lead.
Earlier, Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata was forced off before half-time during the champions' crunch Premier League clash against City with an apparent hamstring injury.
Former Juventus man Morata has scored seven goals in eight appearances for Antonio Conte's men since signing for a club record fee in the region of £60million from Real Madrid in July.
He headed an early chance over against City, who went into the weekend three points better off than Chelsea at the top of the table but departed with the game goalless in the 35th minute.
The 24-year-old Spain international gestured a number of times to the back of his left leg and was replaced by Willian.
Morata's seamless adaptation to life in the Premier League had come as a major boost to Conte following the exile of last season's top scorer Diego Costa, who will now join former club Atletico Madrid in January.
Spain will conclude their World Cup qualifying campaign with matches against Albania and Israel next week, while Chelsea are next in action at Crystal Palace on October 14.
Source: OPTA