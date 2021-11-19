Manchester City keeping tabs on Wolves striker- Good Choice For Pep?

Bengaluru, November 19: On-loan Wolves attacker Hwang Hee-chan has reportedly caught the eye of Manchester City who are contemplating a future move for the South Korean.
According to reports, Man City have been in the market for a striker since last summer and have been impressed with Hwang's recent display at Wolves.
The attacker is on a season-long on loan at Molineux and they have an option to make the move permanent. But as per latest reports, City are hoping to join them in the race and could offer him a deal next summer.
It is believed that Wolves are desperate to exercise their option to buy the player permanently from the German club in January. But it remains to be seen if City's interest changes the 25-year-old's stance.
Hwang's season so far
Following his move from RB Salzburg to Leipzig in the summer of 2020, he failed to make a mark for the German club. He was behind Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo in the pecking order and did not score last season.
As a result, he was loaned out to be Wolves this summer. But it looks to have turned his fortune as the striker seems to be relishing every opportunity under Bruno Lage. He has looked a different player in the Premier League, having already netted four goals in just eight appearances so far.
Should City get him?
City are facing a battle to keep out-of-favour attacker Raheem Sterling at the club amidst interest from Barcelona and Arsenal, while Riyad Mahrez has been out of favour too. It is believed that they are looking for a versatile striker to add to their attacking unit.
In that aspect, Hwang could be a cost-effective option rather than the likes of Harry Kane or Erling Haaland. But still, it remains to be seen if Manchester City can convince him to join them ahead of Wolves.