Football Manchester City Triumphs Over Villarreal With Strong Performance In Champions League Match In a commanding display, Manchester City defeated Villarreal 2-0 in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola commended his team's overall performance and individual contributions from players like Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 4:10 [IST]

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed satisfaction with his team's performance in their 2-0 Champions League win against Villarreal. The match took place at the Estadio de la Ceramica, where Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva scored in the first half. Savinho and Rico Lewis also impressed in midfield, contributing significantly to City's victory.

Guardiola highlighted the importance of this win, which marked City's first away victory in Europe since October 2024. "It's a tough place to come. We played really good," he told TNT Sports. He acknowledged Villarreal's late chances but praised his team for their overall performance. "A good step for us in this tournament," he added.

Rico Lewis played a crucial role by assisting Haaland's opening goal with a precise cut-back pass just 17 minutes into the game. Savinho's well-placed cross allowed Silva to score five minutes before halftime. Guardiola was particularly pleased with Lewis's performance in an advanced midfield role, saying, "I love this player offensively, defensively."

The victory ended City's streak of five Champions League away games without a win, including one draw and four losses. Guardiola noted that while last season was challenging, the current team's vibe and playing style are promising. "Our numbers in the Champions League last year are not bad," he remarked.

Reflecting on past performances, Guardiola mentioned their disappointment with results in Monaco despite creating chances. He emphasized the significance of scoring goals this time around and praised the impact of players like Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders. "Teams in La Liga are really tough," he said, acknowledging Villarreal's quality under manager Marcelino.

Guardiola also addressed questions about City's European away form over the past year. He admitted that last season was difficult but expressed confidence in his team's current trajectory. "The vibe and how the team are playing now make me feel fine," he concluded.