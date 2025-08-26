FIDE World Cup 2025 Heads to Goa: Schedule, Format, Full List of Players, Prize Money - All You Need to Know

Football Manchester United Coach Ruben Amorim Discusses Benefits Of Missing European Football This Season Ruben Amorim asserts that Manchester United's absence from European football may be advantageous, providing essential rest and development time for the squad. The team prepares for the EFL Cup against Grimsby Town, focusing on player rotation and growth. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

Manchester United's head coach, Ruben Amorim, sees a silver lining in the team's absence from European competitions this season. After finishing 15th in the Premier League and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham, United missed out on Europe for only the second time since 1990. This situation allows them to enter the EFL Cup at the second-round stage, facing Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

The match against Grimsby Town marks their first encounter since 1948. Amorim views this as an opportunity to rest key players and give others a chance to shine. England internationals Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, along with Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee, are expected to play significant roles due to limited playing time so far this season.

New recruit Benjamin Sesko will make his first start after joining from RB Leipzig for £73.7 million. He has already made two substitute appearances in the Premier League against Arsenal and Fulham. Andre Onana, who missed pre-season due to injury but returned for a draw with Fulham, is also likely to get his first minutes of the campaign.

Amorim believes that having fewer matches will benefit his team by allowing more time for training and development. "We were not prepared to play in Europe and the Premier League," he admitted. The coach emphasises that this period will help them build a stronger foundation for future challenges.

With three games scheduled this week, Amorim plans to rotate his squad effectively. "We have quality players, so we need rotation to try to win every game," he stated. He acknowledges that squad rotation is common in other clubs and is necessary for success across multiple competitions.

Full-back Noussair Mazraoui might miss the upcoming match due to ongoing recovery from an injury sustained during pre-season. Amorim confirmed that Mazraoui is nearing full fitness but requires additional drills to ensure no further setbacks occur.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund is also unlikely to participate as discussions continue regarding a potential loan move to Napoli. Amorim stresses that players must compete for their positions, stating, "They need to fight for the places; then everything can change." He believes this competition will drive improvement within the squad.

The coach envisions a future where participation in European competitions becomes essential for providing ample playing opportunities for all players. For now, he focuses on building a solid base before aiming higher in subsequent seasons.