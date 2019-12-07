Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Man Utd bigger than neighbours City – Solskjaer

By Sacha Pisani
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United Partizan Europa League 10242019
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stoked the fire ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

London, December 7: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted the Red Devils are still a bigger club than two-time reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

United are 20-time English champions but they have not won the title since 2012-13, with neighbours City taking centre stage.

Since 2013, City have won three Premier League trophies and Pep Guardiola's men are eyeing a three-peat this season as United struggle.

Fixtures | Points Table

But Solskjaer – whose side are 11 points behind City – talked up United ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Asked if United remain a bigger club than City, Solskjaer told reporters: "Yeah."

Solskjaer – a six-time Premier League winner with United after joining in 1996, months following City's relegation – added: "At least we play every year now! It took many years before I played a Manchester derby myself.

"But it's changed in a way. Of course Man City are a better team now than when I was playing. I think football has changed quite a lot. I think it allowed a few more proper tackles - with every little angle, everything being scrutinised now, it's more of a technical, tactical game than physical and mental one.

Guardiola 'surprised' by City's recent dominance over United

"But, still, a derby should be played as a derby. We don't play basketball, so we're ready for that if that happens."

Solskjaer is hoping to build on United's 2-1 victory over Tottenham with another big performance against City.

Rashford condemns Mourinho to defeat on Old Trafford return

Pressure is on City to keep up with unbeaten Premier League leaders Liverpool, who are eight points clear atop the summit after 15 matches, while United are sixth.

"I don't want to put any feelings into any other teams or managers," said Solskjaer. "We might not want them to be scared of us, we might want them to be arrogant and confident.

"For me, as a player as well, you don't have to shout the loudest to throw the sucker punch, it's not about shouting the loudest, it's about doing the talking on the pitch.

"City had an unbelievable season last year and are now trailing the teams in front of them as well. They haven't had the results of last season but they're still the best team in the league when they're playing the way they can."

More OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 7:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue