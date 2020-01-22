Manchester United contact AC Milan for Krzysztof Piatek transfer: Should Solskjaer sign him?

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to delve into the market as he tries to solve the club’s growing injury crisis after Marcus Rashford was ruled out for months.
The Manchester United current top scorer is now rumoured to be out for at least two-three months which has put a big question mark to the stability of the side. Solskjaer has already admitted that he is now looking to add a short-term fix for the obstacle and the latest name that has been linked with the Red Devils is AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek.
The Red Devils reportedly already enquired AC Milan about the striker before Rashford's injury blow. They are reported to have contacted the Serie A side earlier this month, asking to be kept informed on Piatek's situation, but now could fast-track the approach following the medical report of Rashford.
Piatek enjoyed a scintillating debut season in Italy last season, initially dazzling for Genoa before signing for Italian giants AC Milan in the January transfer window. He scored a combined total of 22 league goals for both teams, as well as an additional eight goals in cup competitions.
But his form drastically has downgraded this season. He scored eight in his first 11 Serie A games for Milan through the second half of last season but only five this term out of which three came from the penalty spot.
The Polish forward now has fallen behind Zlatan and Rafael Leao in the pecking order. He scored when he started in a 3-0 Coppa Italia victory over SPAL last week. But he’s been an unused substitute for the last two Serie A games and the latest report is that the Italian is now willing to let him go if they can recoup the money they paid to Genoa.
Milan are even ready to allow Piatek to leave on loan but any loan would also likely involve an obligation to buy on a permanent deal worth around €35million in Summer.
Earlier Tottenham were also believed to be in the race for the player however Mourinho reportedly has backed out from the deal due to financial limitations. United are now considered to be the prime contender for the player.
Although the negotiations are still in the early stages. United have reportedly also enquired about Lyon's Moussa Dembele and PSG's Edinson Cavani as other options.
Should United sign him?
January always remains as a tough time to complete big deals and looking at the current scenario, Piatek could be a feasible option for United. He ticks the box of being a young player with potential though there still remains concern over his playing style.
The 25-year-old is a goal poacher and may struggle in a United side devoid of creativity. But with Pogba set to return in February and United in line to sign Bruno Fernandes, Piatek could get the much-deserved backing from the midfield and it could help him playing his natural game.
There are not many forwards available in the market right now and United can’t afford to be too picky given their thin squad. As of now they desperately need a forward and if they fail to land any other name, he is a gamble worth taking.