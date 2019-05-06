Manchester United dealt transfer blow as Carlo Ancelotti confirms interest in two targets

Bengaluru, May 6: Napoli manager Carlos Ancelotti has hinted that he is interested in signing two of Manchester United targets, Tottenham's Kieran Trippier and PSV Eindhoven's Hirving Lozano this Summer.
United are weighing up for a big transfer window this year and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already hinted that there could be massive exits and new signings.
With right-back and attackers on his priority list, the Red Devils had been strongly linked with Trippier as well Lozano. However, now recent reports, as well Ancelotti's statement has iterated that they could be seriously challenged by the Serie A side.
Ancelotti said of the rumours: "I don't like talking about players from other teams. Trippier's wife in Naples? I honestly don't know, but Naples is a beautiful city, there are people who come on holiday.
"But Lozano and Trippier are players who we are evaluating, then later there is everything else that is much more complex.
"Negotiations, players who prefer other things. These are among the players we are interested in."
There is no smoke without fire, and Ancelotti publicly declaring that he wants both the players implies that the process is already underway.
Lozano has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation this season, after an outstanding campaign in Holland and World Cup, especially with Manchester United.
But as per reports, the 23-year-old has already struck a deal with Napoli and is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal, commanding a fee in the region of £34m. He has scored 21 goals and added 12 assists in 40 appearances for PSV, in their quest to retain the league title they won last season.
Trippier, on the other hand, has endured a substantial downturn in form this season for Spurs despite having a brilliant World Cup for England. The right-back was included in the team of the tournament last summer in Russia after he scored a brilliant semi-final free-kick but has been mediocre in club colours since then.
Now with manager Mauricio Pochettino assumed to be ruthless in getting rid of some of his players ahead of a major squad shake-up, the full-back could be on his way out of the north London club.
Ancelotti however reportedly is willing to put his faith on the former Burnley defender and could make him his first choice in Italy, replacing one of his current right-back Malcuit or Hysaj.
The defender, however, would also cost a heavy fee as well, as Spurs have apparently put a £34m tag on him, however, the Italian club expects bring down the fee after negotiations.