Manchester United in talks to sign Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant

London, June 29: Manchester United are on the verge of signing Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant in a surprise deal who looks to be the third choice keeper behind David De Gea and Sergio Romero.
The 35-year-old veteran will join United as a free agent and is expected to take his position in United's reverse side.
United are set to send young keepers Joel Pereira and Dean Henderson to loan spells in different clubs to gain experience. Therefore United apparently have made this choice to acquire a veteran keeper for the academy and as cover should there be injuries to senior keepers David de Gea and Sergio Romero.
Grant has a wealth of experience of English football and has around more than 500 appearances to his name in different English sides with the likes of Derby County, Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday.
However, the shot-stopper only made his debut in English Premier league in 2016 when he initially joined Stoke on loan from Derby before making the move permanent in the January transfer window of 2017.
The goalkeeper was phenomenal in his debut campaign and was named the club's player of the season for that very campaign. He made 28 Premier League appearances that season in the absence of first choice Jack Butland and also gave a man of the match performance against Manchester United where stoke kept a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.
However, following Butland's return to full fitness, the former English under-21 keeper lost his place to the 25-year-old as featured just three times in the Premier League last term.
The keeper however still has one year left in his Stoke deal but it is assumed that Stoke would allow him to leave on a free transfer to complete the United transfer.
As much as one may think Lee Grant can't teach De Gea anything, he's got eight years on him, and Grant has learned his trade from different coaches. Getting a player in who may be able to help tweak the style of De Gea could make him better. Familiarity breeds contempt.— Kristian Sturt - Transfer News (@FootieWriter) June 27, 2018
It is also understood that Grant sees this transit as a dream move and eager to settle the deal quickly even though his playing opportunities would be limited at Old Trafford.
It is likely Grant will sign only a one-year deal at the Red Devils, however, working alongside players like De Gea, Romero and playing under the strides of United and Mourinho is certainly dream come true moment for the likes of Grant.
