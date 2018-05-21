Manchester United lead the race for Anderson Talisca

Bengaluru, May 21: Manchester United have tabled a £35million bid for Anderson Talisca, according to reports in England.
Jose Mourinho is already planning to reshape his squad after a trophy less season at Old Trafford, with an attacking midfielder high on his shopping list.
Portuguese outlet O’Jogo reckon that the Red Devils are hot on the trail of the 24-year-old Brazilian who has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Wolves in the last two years.
Talisca is currently on loan with Turkish giants Besiktas who agreed an £18million fee if the deal was made permanent.
The attacker took his tally to 18 goals for the season on Sunday with a strike in the home win against Sivasspor.
Turkish journalist Firat Gunayer has reported Talisca’s goal yesterday was his final act in Turkey as he has agreed a switch to Old Trafford.
Besiktas boss Senol Gunes was quizzed after the final game of the season about the player's future.
He said: “I am sorry that Talisca is gone, he’ll be a competitor to Cenk Tosun in the Premier League.”
Gunes was then pushed about which club in the Premier League Talisca will be joining.
He responded: “I can’t tell, but he could be a rival of Cenk Tosun.”
The reporter was then told to “look higher” when they asked if he was joining newly-promoted Wolves.
United have struggled for creativity in the final third of the pitch and club legend Paul Scholes insists they lack “magical players”.
Scholes explained: “They need two magical players. I think they’ve got really good players.
“They haven’t got a Hazard, (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Lionel) Messi, and I know many teams haven’t, but the difference between the two today was the quality in Hazard, we saw that in big games."
Anderson Talisca will be a decent addition to the Manchester United side.
He is capable of playing either as a number ten or on either flank and will suit Jose Mourinho's 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 system both.
Juan Mata is likely to make way for the Brazilian in the team. Anthony Martial is also strongly linked with an exit from Old Trafford but the Red Devils are likely to want to keep hold of the Frenchman.
