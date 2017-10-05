Football
Manchester United and Leicester ready for Bengaluru show

A file picture of Manchster United celebrating their League Cup triumph in February.

Bengaluru, October 5: Manchester United and Leicester City are the latest Premier League clubs to confirm attendance at Premier League Live, which takes place at KTPO, Whitefield in Bengaluru on October 14 and 15.

Nine Premier League clubs will bring legends and a whole host of fun activities to the event to give fans a fantastic football experience.

Meet the Premier League legends, grab your trophy!

United legend Ronny Johnsen will be on hand on October 14 to meet with fans, sign autographs and help bring a small piece of Old Trafford to India at the dedicated club zone.

Leicester's former player Gerry Taggart will be taking part in his club's zone, where fans will be able to follow the story of the 2015-16 Premier League Champions.

Arsenal legend and former FC Goa player Robert Pires will return to India to meet local Premier League fans, where he will be joined by former Everton star Graham Stuart.

Other former Premier League stars already confirmed to attend include Alan Shearer, John Barnes, Paul Dickov and Shay Given.

Other clubs that will be at the event include Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford.

The fan park is designed to bring a Premier League experience to fans in India.

There will be a giant screen showing live match day action including Liverpool FC vs Manchester United.

Other activities at Premier League Live will include:

  • Live entertainment - Live screening of five Premier League matches and local music acts and DJs.
  • Premier League 360 - through Virtual Reality headsets fans can experience the excitement of a Premier League match day. From arriving at the stadium to the players stepping onto the pitch to the roar of the crowds.
  • The Kick Lab - fans can measure their kicking speed and accuracy and compare with Premier League players.
  • Striker Sprint - invites fans to sprint the length of a specially made track, avoiding obstacles to finish in the fastest time possible

Story first published: Thursday, October 5, 2017, 16:30 [IST]
