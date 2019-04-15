Manchester United plan to triple Christian Eriksen's wages to lure him away from Tottenham

Bengaluru, April 15: The upcoming Summer transfer window could be one of the busiest session for Manchester United as according to reports, the Red Devils could let go of as many as six players to revamp Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team squad.
The mass exodus could be lead by star player Alexis Sanchez, along with Marcos Rojo, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata. However, to succeed them, the Red Devils are also apparently gearing up as many as five deals to support their newly appointed manager.
The Old Trafford side have been linked with defenders like Koulibaly, Alderweireld, Aaron Wan Bissaka while midfielder and attacking names like Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Declan Rice too are said to be doing around.
And the latest name joining them in the list is reported to be Tottenham's Cristian Eriksen who is looking to leave the side at the end of the campaign.
Eriksen is nearing the final year of his contract and has shown no interest in committing to a new deal meaning the club may have to cash in this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing.
Real Madrid are said to be keen on the 27-year-old but their primary focus on other high profile targets has now seen Manchester United joining the race.
United are being linked to Christian Eriksen who has one year left on his deal at Spurs— United In Focus (@UnitedInFocus) April 14, 2019
Price: £95m, £240,000 per week
Source: Mirror
Worth it?#mufc
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in talks with CEO Ed Woodward about a squad overhaul this summer and reportedly has already requested the personnel over a transfer recoup.
Eriksen who is currently on around £80,000-a-week wage reportedly has been presented a £240,000-a-week offer by the Red Devils but convincing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to let Eriksen join a Premier League rival could be a humongous task. However, United believe Eriksen’s reluctance to sign a new contract at White Hart Lane could play the deal into their hands.
Levy certainly would not want to lose Eriksen for free next year and personages within the club’s authority are growing increasingly concerned the Denmark international will run down his contract.
Should such a situation ultimately arise they could look to sell him for a fee around £95million although any further competition could eventually raise the fee.
Eriksen has been key to everything good about the London side since joining them from Ajax for £11.5million in 2013. The Denmark international is the highest assist provider in the current Spurs squad and this season too has been in fine form, scoring eight goals while assisting sixteen in 42 appearances in all competition.