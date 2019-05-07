Manchester United ready to offer £42m plus Darmian in transfer deal for unhappy Joao Cancelo

Bengaluru, May 7: Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Joao Cancelo and ready to offer cash plus Darmain for the Juventus defender after his reported falling out with manager Max Allegri.
Cancelo joined the Bianconeri last summer for €40m and enjoyed an important debut season in Italy as he helped Juventus win an eighth consecutive Serie A title. However, due to injuries and inconsistency throughout the season has been unable to nail down a regular place in the starting XI, with Mattia De Sciglio often preferred in the bigger games.
Now the latest reports have suggested that the player has reportedly fallen out with the Italian coach and Juventus may be prepared to entertain offers for the right-back this summer with Manchester United among the interested parties.
The Old Trafford side reportedly already have been in negotiations with his super-agent Jorge Mendes over a move however apparently at this stage, they still appear to be well short of Juventus' valuation of just over £50m for the player.
United reportedly are not ready to pay such high deal for the Portuguese professional but to reduce the fee could sacrifice Matteo Darmain, who is looking a way out of England. The Red Devils reportedly are now ready to offer £42m in cash with Darmain for Cancelo's coveted signature.
The former Torino fullback has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford, making just 14 league appearances in the last two seasons and Solskjaer is keen to move him on. Earlier he was linked with a move to Juventus in Summer but a deal could not be agreed.
United, however, are likely to battle PSG for the player who also look to replace right-back Thomas Meunier and their missing out on Champions League football could be pivotal in that case.
Although if PSG do sign Cancelo, it wouldn't be the worst news for them as it would almost positively indicate that United's other target Meunier would be free to join them on the cheap.