Manchester United reject Besiktas offer for Marouane Fellaini

Manchester, November 13: Manchester United have rejected a £8million deal to sell Marouane Fellaini to Besiktas in January, according to reports in England.
Reports had claimed the Belgian would move to Turkey in the January transfer window but Manchester United are not prepared to lose the Belgian as they are short of depth in the midfield.
Besiktas had reportedly agreed an £8million deal to sign Marouane Fellaini in January was believed that the soon-to-be out of contract Belgian would be the first man out of the door at Old Trafford.
Further, it was understood Fellaini's departure would potentially not be the last as Mourinho is desperate to strengthen his Red Devils in an attempt to get them back in the Premier League title hunt.
The Portuguese coach was full of praise for the 29-year-old former Everton man after the defeat at Chelsea last week.
An £8million deal would represent good value for the star with his Old Trafford deal expiring in the summer - but it is now thought Fellaini will not leave the Manchester club.
Mourinho is desperate to keep the Belgian and has also held contract talks with him in a meeting with the player. Meanwhile, Manchester United have been linked with is Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred.
The midfielder penned a new long-term deal with the Ukrainian giants earlier this year, but that has not stopped a number of Europe's big guns taking an interest in the Brazilian.
The United boss was also in Stockholm alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday (November 10) for the World Cup play-off between Sweden and Italy.
Two of his Red Devils were in action on opposing sides, with summer signing Victor Lindelof lining-up for the hosts while Matteo Darmian was in the Azzurri team.
However, Mourinho is also believed to be keen on Red Bull Leipzig's Emil Forsberg.
And he may have decided to use the international break to run the rule over the ace ahead of making a potential bid in seven weeks time.