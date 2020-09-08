Football
Manchester United release extravagant 'zebra' kit

By Ryan Benson
Manchester United
Adidas and Manchester United have launched the Premier League club's new striped third kit, and it is certain to turn a few heads.

London, September 8: Manchester United have released their official third shirt for the 2020-21 season, and it is sure to split opinion.

Last season's alternative shirt did not go down particularly well in the United fanbase, with the sand-coloured mosaic effect failing to capture the imagination of many, and the latest effort seems likely to attract mixed reviews as well.

The white jersey puts a new spin on the zebra print, with the black stripes going across the shirt diagonally rather than vertically, while a few right-angles are thrown in for good measure.

Those stripes are not the same shape or size all the way across the shirt either, which manufacturer Adidas says helps create a "disruptive" look.

The loud design, seemingly geared towards younger fans, might take a while to win over old-school supporters.

However, Adidas has confirmed the shirt will be accompanied by plain white shorts, which appears a wise move given the negative publicity that followed a recent leaked marketing image showing the striped effect across the entire strip.

Fans hoping to go full 'psychedelic zebra' need not fret, however – those shorts and socks will be available to buy.

Adidas says the loud design is a homage to United's history of striped kits, which began over 100 years ago and also featured on strips in the 1970s and 80s. In a nod to that past, the latest release includes a "110 years of stripes" tagline on the collar.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
