Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, H2H, Streaming Details

Manchester United will return to the Premier League assignment after three consecutive cup fixtures when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 4).
The Red Devils have found themselves in a decent position after a terrific upheaval post-World Cup, and are aiming to push Manchester City and Arsenal for the title challenge. Erik Ten Hag's side will eye three points against the Eagles, who have done reasonably well against them in the recent past.
United are coming to the tie with three cup victories behind them. They are through to the EFL Cup Final after a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest. Also, a 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup means the Red Devils will be locking horns against West Ham in the next round.
Palace, on the other hand, are without a win in 5 matches across all competitions. But they managed two home draws against Newcastle and Manchester United in the reverse fixture.
Manchester United will be missing the services of Christian Eriksen, who suffered a horrible ankle injury and will be out for a couple of months. Diogo Dalot (Hamstring), Donny van de Beek (Knee) and Scott McTominay (Knock) are also out of the game against Palace.
The Eagles have their injury problems as well. Talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha is out with a hamstring problem, and so is defender Joachim Andersen, whose calf injury has kept him out since the middle of January. James McArthur (Groin) and Nathan Ferguson (Foot) are also out for Patrick Vieira.
United will be tempted to field their deadline day signing Marcel Sabitzer, but the player is expected to start from the bench. David de Gea and Marcus Rashford both are expected to start after their midweek rest in the EFL cup, so is Aaron Wan Bissaka, who has done extremely well in the absence of Diogo Dalot.
The visitors manager Patrick Vieira will be more than keen to give a chance to their deadline day signings Naouriou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga, the latter having already played against United as an Arsenal player earlier this season.
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Ayew
The home side have an overwhelming 14-4 win advantage over Crystal Palace. The London club have done decently in recent years though, having won 3 of their previous 7 league meetings against United.
The reverse fixture at Selhurst Park saw both teams share the spoils 1-1. Bruno Fernandes gave United the lead, but a brilliant free-kick by Michael Olise salvaged a point for Palace.
In their last meet at Old Trafford, the Red Devils secured a 1-0 victory courtesy of a solitary Fred goal.
The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network from 20.30 (8.30 PM) IST on Saturday.
Indian viewers can also live-stream the match through Disney+ Hotstar App and Website.