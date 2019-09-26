Football
Manchester United vs Rochdale: Four things we learned as the PL giants produced a scrappy win

By
Bengaluru, Sep 26: Manchester United began their domestic run in Carabao Cup with a win against league 1 side Rochdale but only after having their many problems exposed by third-tier side.

Rolling from a dull performance in Sunday's Premier League loss at West Ham, a much-changed United side showed few signs of improvement but failed to covert big chances.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær had put only Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Andreas Pereira from the West Ham loss. The headline addition was Axel Tuanzebe who, at 21, captained United in only a 10th appearance. He was the youngest to do so since a 20-year-old Norman Whiteside in 1985. This was despite Paul Pogba's first start for close to a month because of injury. Many chances and goal-scoring opportunities came by, however, their only goal again came from the 17-year-old.

Mason Greenwood put United ahead in the second half but only for 16-year-old right-back Luke Matheson to ensure Brian Barry-Murphy's Rochdale a hard-fought 1-1 draw and a penalty shoot-out.

Sergio Romero saved Manchester United from an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit later in the shootout. Summer signing Daniel James was United's saviour scoring the decisive penalty making it 5-3 after Jimmy Keohane's shot saved by the Argentine keeper.

The 17th placed League One side wasn't exposed but had goalkeeper Robert Sanchez - on loan from Brighton - to thank for a string of superb saves to deny United who had had 31 on-target shots.

After another unconvincing United display, there are more problems than solutions with even winning failing to conceal the enormous problems facing Solskjaer.

Here are the three major talking points from the game:

1) Axel Tuanzebe ready for the first team

With so many senior players named against Rochdale, Solskjaer surprisingly gave the captain's armband to the 21-year-old defender only in his 10th start. The Rochdale-raised defender became the youngest player to captain United since Norman Whiteside in 1985, having skippered the club at every youth level before tonight.

Articulate and intelligent, his leadership qualities were clear and he purely justified the honour. He did not put a wrong foot in the game although denied a clean sheet.

2) Chong not ready for first-team football

Of the young players to be handed first-team opportunities by Solskjaer he is probably is worst among the lot till now after getting so many opportunities.

He was on point defensively but while trying to make things forward failed to have much of an effect and was replaced on the hour mark. He lasted only eight minutes longer against Astana.

Chong has demonstrated his ability in United's youth ranks time and again, but clearly, now it seems there are vast areas of improvement and he could further develop by loan spells in a one or two-tier level below.

3) Paul Pogba did not look 100% fit

Back after injury, this was a game the French World Cup winner should have taken to rehearse strongly ahead of Arsenal tie but he flitted in and out of the game without making a real impact against the League One side.

There were glimpses of his highest ability, clever movements and turns, but just as many signs of rustiness. He should have put United ahead in the 34th minute only to head over Greenwood's beautiful clipped cross which was arguably United's best chance of the evening.

4) Lingard and Fred disappoint again

In an evening where these two players should have dominated the midfield, the duo again looked out of touch. The number of times Fred gives away possession in the game outshines his forward movement.

On the other hand, Lingard although assisted Greenwood's game, but he consistently struggled to breakdown the opponent despite playing in his usual number 10 role.

Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
