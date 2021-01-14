Manchester United want La Liga superstar, a good deal?

Bengaluru, January 14: Manchester United have moved to the pole position for landing Real Madrid skipper and club legend Sergio Ramos on a free transfer this summer, according to sensational reports in Spain.
Ramos has been locked in a contract dispute with Real Madrid over the past few months and has just six months remaining in his current deal. If the Los Blancos fail to tie one of their greatest players in their history with a new deal, the Spanish defender could move away from Santiago Bernabeu this summer after spending 16 long years at the club.
It is understood that Ramos wants at least a two year deal to commit his future to Real Madrid but the La Liga holders are adamant that they would only give him a one year deal. And, the situation is becoming bad to worse as Ramos has been linked with several top clubs across Europe including Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.
Even at the age of 34, Ramos remains one of the very best defenders in the world if not the absolute best and while his leaving would big an irreparable loss to Real Madrid, it would be a boon for the club he joins.
Manchester United will certainly benefit with the signing of a new centre-back to partner club captain Harry Maguire. Victor Lindelof is very inconsistent while Eric Bailly is excellent on his day but has had his fair share of injury struggles.
Meanwhile, the likes of Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Marcos Rojo are clearly not good enough. They anyway need a solid new centre-back but someone like Ramos, even at the age of 34, could prove to be a signing that completely transforms the whole club.
After breaking through with Sevilla, Ramos moved to Madrid in a deal worth around €27 million which made him the most expensive Spanish defender and he has not looked back since. He has made over 650 appearances for the club till date and has been among the best defenders in the world for more than a decade.
Also, what makes him a more special player is his excellent leadership and commitment as he will go down in the history books as one of the best captains of all time.
Ramos is not only an excellent centre-back but also contributes on the other end of the pitch often delivering at the moment when his team need someone to inspire. He has led Los Blancos to five Champions League titles and five La Liga titles while also helping Spain win the Euro Cup twice and World Cup once.
He might be 34 years of age but he is still very much fit and would walk into any team in world football and it is needless to say that he will improve the Manchester United side both on and off the pitch.
However, the Red Devils must be careful that they are not being used as a bargaining chip by the Spanish international as he has done this with them in the past. Not only Ramos, several other top players like Antonie Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo and many more have done it.
Manchester United signing Ramos on a free transfer has the potential to be the signing of the summer but the Red Devils must ensure that they have a backup plan if Ramos decides against the move in the eleventh hour and they fail to bolster their backline.