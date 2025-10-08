Arjun Deshwal scores career-best 26 points to help Tamil Thalaivas sign off from home leg with massive win against Patna Pirates

Football Manchester United Women Urged By Marc Skinner To Show Maturity In Their UWCL Debut Against Valerenga Marc Skinner emphasises the need for maturity as Manchester United Women prepare for their inaugural Women's Champions League match against Valerenga. Following a strong start to the season, Skinner believes his team is ready for the challenge ahead. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

Marc Skinner, the head coach of Manchester United, has called on his team to demonstrate maturity as they embark on their debut Women's Champions League campaign. After successfully navigating the qualifying rounds against Brann, United will face Valerenga at home on Wednesday. The team is eager to maintain their strong start following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, the reigning Women's Super League champions.

United remains unbeaten this season, and Skinner is confident in his squad's readiness for the European challenge. "We've spoken about this as a team—we want to compete at the highest level," Skinner told reporters. "We believe in ourselves; you've seen that in our performances this year so far."

Skinner, who led United to their first-ever Champions League qualification, hopes to translate their domestic success onto the European stage. He emphasised the importance of maintaining composure amidst excitement. "It's an exciting time, but I don't want that excitement to become naivety," he said.

The coach stressed maturity as a crucial factor for success. "We've talked about maturity—that's the key. If we can show maturity and play the way we have been, I don't think many teams will want to face us," Skinner added.

As United prepares for their European journey, they aim to carry forward their positive momentum from domestic competitions. The team's performances have instilled confidence among players and fans alike.

The upcoming match against Valerenga marks a significant milestone for Manchester United Women as they step onto the continental stage for the first time. The club's supporters eagerly anticipate seeing how their team fares against Europe's elite.