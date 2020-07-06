Football
Mandzukic becomes a free agent after terminating Al Duhail contract

By
Mario Mandzukic
Just seven months after signing for Al Duhail, Mario Mandzukic is now a free agent.

Bengaluru/Doha, July 6: Mario Mandzukic has ended his short seven-month spell at Qatar Stars League (QSL) outfit Al Duhail, after both the parties agreed mutually to terminate the contract with the Croatian becoming a free agent now.

The 2018 World Cup-finalist had signed for Al Duhail in December after ending a trophy-laden career at Juventus, but his QSL stint has come to a quick end.

"I reached an agreement with Al Duhail management to terminate my contract by mutual consent. I appreciate the trust and hospitality that I've received in Qatar and I wish the best to the club and the team in future," Mandzukic himself announced the decision on Twitter.

The 34-year-old wore the Juventus jersey from 2015 to January 2019, scoring 44 goals in 162 competitive games for the club. But he did not fit into new coach Maurizio Sarri's scheme of things and left the club.

His honours in Turin include four Serie A successes, three Coppa Italia titles and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

Before his Juvenuts stint, Mandzukic played for Marsonia, NK Zagreb, Dinamo Zagreb, VfL Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

He won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern in 2012-13 and represented Croatia on 89 occasions, scoring 33 times, including in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final against France. He called it quits from international football after the World Cup final loss to France.

There are strong rumours that Mandzukic is eyeing a return to Serie A joining Pippo Inzaghi's Benevento following promotion. AC Milan had earlier shown interest in Mandzukic (as a potential replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic), before his much-hyped move to QSL.

Mandzukic leaves Juventus to join Al-Duhail

Inzaghi's Benevento have already secured Loic Remy as a free agent from Lille and are targeting Mandzukic to bring even more experience and firepower to the side.

Meanwhile, the Al Duhail club management thanked Mandzukic and wished him good luck for future.

"The club's management has reached an agreement with the Croatian professional Mario Mandzukic to end the contract with him by mutual consent after the period he spent with the team .

The club's management thanked the player on the period he was with the first team , wishing him success in his upcoming professional career," the QSL club tweeted.

Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 12:08 [IST]
