Man Utd want long-term Chelsea target

Kolkata, October 22: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is desperately trying to convince Manchester United's board to sanction a move for a big-name defender like Kalidou Koulibaly.
The 27-year-old, agreed a new contract with Serie A giants Napoli in the summer, but is understood to be open to making a switch to the Premier League according to reports in England.
Toby Alderweireld is also understood to be a target for United and Leicester City defender Harry Maguire was also high on Mourinho's shopping list over the summer.
But Ed Woodward refused to sanction names who he deemed not good enough, which has created tension between manager and board as United lost to Brighton, Tottenham and West Ham in the Premier League and Derby County in the League Cup.
Manchester United almost scored their biggest win of the season as they drew 2-2 with high-flying Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after Ross Barkley's last-minute equaliser.
The Special One witnessed his defenders struggle against Chelsea's set pieces.
The Red Devils conceded via a header from Antonio Rudiger after Paul Pogba switched off at the vital moment allowing the German stole a march to score.
Mourinho wanted a central defender during the summer, but the message from the board was that there was not value for money in the market.