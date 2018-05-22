Pellegrini succeeds Moyes as West Ham manager

London, May 22: West Ham United have named Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager on a three-year deal.
The 64-year-old left Hebei China Fortune on May 20 and replaces David Moyes, who left the club last week after guiding them to a 13th-placed finish in the Premier League.
West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan said he is delighted to bring "one of the world's most respected football coaches" to London Stadium.
"It was important that we appointed someone with knowledge and experience of the Premier League, who already has an understanding – not only of the teams and players we face – but of West Ham United and our ambitions," he told the club's website.
Sullivan said the appointment was made bearing in mind the demands of supporters for attacking football. Under Pellegrini, City scored an English record 151 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign in 2013-14.
"Manuel brings a reputation for attacking football and getting the best out of his players. We believe he will attract new talent to the London Stadium as well as improving the current squad.
"Above all, he is a winner, who knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level and is driven to continue that success. Manuel is the first West Ham United manager to have a Premier League title on his CV, and we believe that his experience, quality and proven record of taking teams forward quickly will ensure that he is successful here.
"We have listened to fans who asked us to be ambitious. We hope they agree it is an exciting appointment.
"Manuel will shortly announce the names of the new staff he will bring in and he will then get down to shaping the squad he wants. We all wish him the very best of luck."
Pellegrini won the 2013-14 Premier League title and two EFL Cups during his three years in charge of Manchester City, while he also took them to the semifinals of the Champions League.
The former Real Madrid and Villarreal head coach has spent the last two years in the Chinese Super League with Hebei, but could only guide them to a fourth-place finish in 2017.
One of Pellegrini's challenges at West Ham will be to deliver the sort of football that will bring fans flocking to London Stadium, the club's unpopular home since they left Upton Park in 2016.
Fans have become increasingly disenchanted with the club's main owners, Sullivan and David Gold, this season and protested at some home games.
Things reached a head in March when some supporters invaded the pitch during the 3-0 home defeat by Burnley.
(With OPTA/Agency inputs).
