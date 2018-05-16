Moyes leaves West Ham United

London, May 16: David Moyes has left West Ham following the end of his short-term contract, the Premier League club announced via Twitter on Wednesday (May 16).
The 55-year-old former Everton and Manchester United boss arrived at London Stadium in November, 2017, with the sole objective of ensuring the Hammers' top-flight status, which he achieved as they finished 13th in the Premier League which Manchester City won.
"I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Moyes and his staff for achieving the target of keeping West Ham United in the Premier League." - Joint-Chairman David Sullivanhttps://t.co/GOROcGkLyn— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 16, 2018
In a club statement, joint-chairman David Sullivan said: "I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Moyes and his staff for achieving the target of keeping West Ham United in the Premier League.
"Throughout his time here, David has carried himself with dignity and honesty and we have all found him to be a pleasure to work with. He, Alan, Stuart and Billy accepted the challenge and attacked it head on, turning around a difficult situation. They deserve great respect for the job they have done and they leave the Club with our best wishes.
"When David and his team arrived, it was the wish of both parties that the focus be only on the six months until the end of the season, at which point a decision would be made with regards to the future. Having taken stock of the situation and reflected now the campaign is complete, we feel that it is right to move in a different direction."
Moyes started his managerial career at Preston North End before impressing at Everton where he had a decade-long stint.
He succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson at United, but his tenure ended early. Moyes then moved to La Liga with Real Sociedad before returning to Premier League with Sunderland andd following their relegation, inked a short-term deal with the Hammers.
He is an acclaimed television pundit as well.
According to club sources, a replacement for Moyes is expected to be announced in the next 10 days.
"We are already taking steps to identify and recruit the manager we believe can take West Ham United forward in line with our ambitions. We aim to appoint a high-calibre figure who we feel will lead the Club into an exciting future for our loyal supporters within the next ten days," the club statement added.
(With West Ham United media inputs).
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.