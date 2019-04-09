Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Maradona fined for dedicating win to Venezuela president

By
Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona has been fined an unspecified sum for violating Mexico Football Federation's code of ethics which mandates political neutrality. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, April 9: Argentinian legend Diego Maradona was fined by Mexico Football Federation for dedicating a recent victory by his Mexican club to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Maradona, who coaches Dorados de Sinaloa, had dedicated a 3-2 win over Tampico Madero to Maduro and Venezuela in a press conference at the end of last month.

The Mexico Football Federation said that Maradona had been fined an unspecified sum for violating the federation's code of ethics which mandates political neutrality.

The 1986 Wolrd Cup-winner had said he was dedicating the victory to Maduro and Venezuelans caught up in an economic crisis. He also criticized US President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 14:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue