Maradona fined for dedicating win to Venezuela president

Bengaluru, April 9: Argentinian legend Diego Maradona was fined by Mexico Football Federation for dedicating a recent victory by his Mexican club to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Maradona, who coaches Dorados de Sinaloa, had dedicated a 3-2 win over Tampico Madero to Maduro and Venezuela in a press conference at the end of last month.
The Mexico Football Federation said that Maradona had been fined an unspecified sum for violating the federation's code of ethics which mandates political neutrality.
The soccer legend was fined an unspecified sum.https://t.co/3QzIjm9mm6— 1460 CJOY (@1460CJOY) April 9, 2019
The 1986 Wolrd Cup-winner had said he was dedicating the victory to Maduro and Venezuelans caught up in an economic crisis. He also criticized US President Donald Trump.
