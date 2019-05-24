Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Marcello Lippi named China head coach again

By Opta
Marcello Lippi replaces Fabio Cannavaro
Marcello Lippi replaces Fabio Cannavaro

Beijing, May 24: Marcello Lippi has been named coach of China for a second stint as they prepare for 2022 World Cup qualifying.

The former Italy and Juventus boss was at the helm of China for more than two years before leaving the post in January following a quarter-final exit at the Asian Cup.

He was replaced by Fabio Cannavaro, who stepped down last month to focus on coaching Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) confirmed on Friday (May 24) it had once again appointed Lippi.

"The Italian football coach Marcello Lippi became the head coach of the Chinese national men's soccer team," it said in a statement.

Lippi is set to take charge next month, when China face the Philippines and Tajikistan in friendlies.

The draw for the second round of 2022 World Cup qualifying in Asia is scheduled to be held on July 17, before the action starts in September.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue