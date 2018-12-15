Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Marcelo: Real Madrid miss Ronaldo

By Opta
Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid miss Cristiano Ronaldo after his departure to Juventus, according to full-back Marcelo.

Madrid, December 15: Real Madrid full-back Marcelo admitted the LaLiga giants miss Cristiano Ronaldo, but said that should be expected.

After nine prolific seasons with Madrid, Ronaldo left the club in July, joining Serie A champions Juventus.

Madrid quickly felt the Portuguese star's absence, struggling early in the campaign before making something of a recovery under Santiago Solari, although they are still five points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

Marcelo said it was clear Madrid would miss "the best player in the world", but believes the European champions will always be dominant.

"He is a player who as well as being my team-mate is my friend, as he is with Sergio and Luka ," the Brazilian told Club del Deportista.

"It's obvious that when the best player in the world isn't in your team you're going to miss him. But I don't want to say that we don't have the best players in the world in every position.

"Any team would like to have Cristiano with them, but Madrid will continue to be Madrid despite players coming and going."

Ronaldo has maintained his good form at Juve, scoring 11 goals in 20 games this season.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 124/3 (50.1 vs AUS 326
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue