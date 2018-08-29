Marcos Alonso is still one of our wild cards: Pat Nevin

Bengaluru, August 29: Chelsea FC legend Pat Nevin believes that Marcos Alonso can emerge as the wild card for the Blues this season under the management of Maurizio Sarri. Alonso decided to stay at Chelsea in this season despite strong interest from two La Liga Giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Alonso joined Chelsea from Italian side Fiorentina in the summer transfer window of 2016-17 season with a transfer fee worth £23 million. The former manager of Chelsea, Antonio Conte had introduced a new 3-4-3 formation. In this system, Alonso was used as a wingback and he had been very successful at that position for Chelsea in the previous two seasons.
But, in Maurizio Sarri's system, Alonso has to play as a left back as the manager is looking to play a 4-3-3 formation this season. Alonso is trying hard to fit in the new formation and till date he has shown his class in the first three Premier League matches for the Blues.
According to Chelsea FC legend, Pat Nevin: "What was interesting was the role of Marcos Alonso in the outcome, he is still one of our wild cards.
"As Chelsea have changed to a 4-3-3 formation it was widely thought that Alonso would have to curtail his more attacking instincts, which were so apparent when he played as a wing-back over the past few seasons.
"Well it would appear that nobody has got round to informing him!"
The academy graduate of Real Madrid proved his potential at Bolton Wanderers and Fiorentina at the beginning days of his career. After joining the Blues two seasons back, there was a marked development in Alonso's gameplay. He also got a call up in the Spanish National side in 2018 for his good performance at Chelsea.
Alonso has scored 14 goals in 81 appearances for the Blues in the previous two seasons under the management of Conte. The 27 year old Spanish left back also scored the winner in Chelsea's 3-2 victory against Arsenal in the Premier League last week.
Alonso was also involved in both the goals for the Blues against Newcastle United at St James Park on Sunday. So, it can be expected that Alonso will play an influential role for Chelsea this season under Sarri.