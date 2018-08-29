Football

Transfer News: Lyon striker Mariano Diaz returns to Real Madrid

Posted By: OPTA
Mariano Diaz
Mariano Diaz

Madrid, Aug 30: Real Madrid have made their first major attacking signing since the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Mariano Diaz returning to the club from Lyon.

Mariano left Madrid for Lyon a year ago for €8million but the Ligue 1 side have agreed a deal worth a possible €36million for the striker.

Sevilla were interested in Mariano but their attempted capture of the 25-year-old fell through when Madrid's interest in triggering their option to buy emerged.

Mariano has signed a five-year deal with Madrid and he will be presented to the club's fans at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas indicated Mariano's move to Madrid was imminent.

"Mariano told us that he absolutely wanted to leave, the offer from Sevilla arrived without being solicited," Aulas told reporters. "Keeping a player against his will is a bad preparation for a healthy season.

"With Sevilla, we found an agreement but then Real Madrid came and had an option to buy. We did not think they were going to use it, but they did it yesterday morning."

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 23:50 [IST]
