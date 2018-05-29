Football

Balotelli takes aim at offensive banner displayed in Italy friendly

Posted By:
Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli has hit out at fans

London, May 29: Mario Balotelli has hit out at fans who displayed an offensive banner during Italy's 2-1 friendly win over Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The Nice striker marked his first international appearance in four years with his side's second goal in the victory in St Gallen.

A positive first match under Roberto Mancini was soured when a banner was seen in the stands bearing the words 'my captain has Italian blood'.

It appeared to be a sign aimed at Balotelli, who has been tipped to become one of Italy's vice-captains given the likes of Gianluigi Buffon and Daniele De Rossi have retired from international football.

The 27-year-old, whose biological parents are Ghanaian, responded to the fans in an Instagram post, writing: "Guys, we're living in 2018! Wake up! Please stop with that."

Earlier, Balotelli had taken to social media to dedicate his goal to former Italy defender Davide Astori.

The victory in Switzerland was the Azzurri's first since the death of the Fiorentina captain in March.

"I know it's late and that you're already there…but I am convinced that you were up there watching the game with my Dad today!" Balotelli wrote.

"This goal, even if it might not mean anything, even if it's no use to anyone, I dedicate it to you."

Lo so che è tardi lo so che ormai sei la.. ma sono convinto che la, in alto, oggi la guardavi con mio papà la partita ! Questo gol, anche se non vorrà dire niente, anche se non servirà a niente, lo dedico a te #davideastori #forzaitalia🇮🇹 #grazieatuttivoi

A post shared by Mario Balotelli(@mb459) on May 28, 2018 at 2:54pm PDT

Having recalled Balotelli to the Italy squad for the first time since the 2014 World Cup, Mancini - instilled as boss on 14 May - showed no hesitation in starting his former Inter and Manchester City prodigy as the spearhead in a relatively inexperienced line-up.

And Balotelli duly repaid Mancini's faith, capping his first start since the 1-0 defeat to Uruguay on June 24, 2014, with a sublime solo strike 21 minutes.

After the match Mancini insisted the 27-year-old can offer more to his side though Italy have no World Cup campaign to prepare for.

"Balotelli can do better, much better, but I thought he did pretty well in the first half," Mancini said.

"He scored a goal, which is important for a striker, but of course he can do more.

"We all know what a player he is, he has made a great goal. Mario is an extraordinary player who can give us a great hand.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
