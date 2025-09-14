Who is Kamil Mishara? Know about Sri Lanka batter who wins Man of the Match award in Asia Cup win vs Bangladesh

Football Russell Martin Expresses Uncertainty On Rangers Future Following Defeat To Hearts After a disappointing 2-0 loss to Hearts, Russell Martin is uncertain about his future as Rangers manager. The defeat marks a challenging start in the Scottish Premiership. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 1:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Russell Martin expressed uncertainty about his future with Rangers following a 2-0 loss to Hearts, which prolonged their winless streak in the Scottish Premiership. Lawrence Shankland netted both goals for Hearts, initially scoring in the 21st minute after a pass from Claudio Braga. Later, he secured his second goal by converting a rebound after Jack Butland saved his penalty.

Martin is the first Rangers manager since John Greig in 1978 to not secure a victory in his initial five league matches. This defeat marked Hearts' first win at Ibrox in over a decade. When questioned about his future at Rangers, Martin told BBC Scotland: "We'll see."

The club is experiencing significant changes, with many new players adjusting to their roles at Rangers. Martin acknowledged the unique environment they are entering and the challenges of managing expectations. He emphasised the need to support these players through this transition period.

Fans voiced their discontent by booing Martin before the match began and continued throughout the game. Winning back their support will be challenging, but Martin remains committed to focusing on his team and staff. "Only results will convince them," he stated.

Martin is determined to guide his players and staff through this difficult phase by providing them with necessary support and guidance. He recognises that gaining favour won't be easy but is committed to persevering. "It hasn't been from day one with a lot of people, but we'll keep working and make sure it does," he added.

The professional challenges are evident as Martin noted that the hard work behind the scenes often goes unnoticed. Despite these difficulties, he remains focused on his responsibilities as a football manager.

This period of transition for Rangers involves navigating through numerous changes without strong foundations from previous successes. The team must adapt quickly to overcome these hurdles and improve their performance on the field.