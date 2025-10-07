Football Mateta Urged By Deschamps To Prove Worth For France Starting Line-Up In Upcoming Matches Didier Deschamps has called on Jean-Philippe Mateta to showcase his skills for a starting position in France's World Cup qualifying matches against Azerbaijan and Iceland. Mateta's strong performance at Crystal Palace has earned him this opportunity. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 13:46 [IST]

Didier Deschamps has called on Jean-Philippe Mateta to showcase his abilities for a place in France's starting line-up during their World Cup qualifiers this month. Mateta, who plays for Crystal Palace, has been selected for the first time for France's matches against Azerbaijan and Iceland. His impressive start to the season, with four goals in 12 appearances, has caught the attention of the national team.

France currently leads Group D in World Cup qualifying. They are set to face Azerbaijan at Parc des Princes on Friday before heading to Iceland three days later. Mateta aims to secure his spot in France's squad for the upcoming World Cup, which will be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico next year.

Mateta has previously played for France's youth teams and participated in last year's Olympic Games in Paris. He earned a silver medal after France lost 5-3 to Spain in the final after extra time. Deschamps highlighted Mateta's knack for scoring goals at both club and international youth levels as a key asset.

Deschamps stated, "He has to do what he knows how to do, which is to play as naturally as possible." He added that Mateta should bring his enthusiasm and qualities to the team. The coach emphasized that it's not about winning him over personally but proving himself within the team during training and matches.

Kylian Mbappe is being treated for an injury sustained while playing for Real Madrid in a 3-1 LaLiga win over Villarreal. Despite this setback, Mbappe has been in excellent form this season, scoring 15 goals in 13 appearances under Xabi Alonso's management.

Mbappe recently surpassed Thierry Henry by scoring his 52nd goal for France against Iceland last month. This achievement places him second on France's all-time scoring list, behind only Olivier Giroud with 57 goals. Deschamps mentioned that although Mbappe had a minor issue, it wasn't serious enough to prevent him from joining the team.

Deschamps' Confidence in His Players

Deschamps expressed confidence in both Mateta and Mbappe's abilities. He noted that Mateta is familiar with many players from his time with younger teams. Meanwhile, he assured that they would carefully assess Mbappe's condition with medical staff before making any decisions regarding his participation.

The upcoming matches present an opportunity for Mateta to prove himself on an international stage. With Deschamps' guidance and support from teammates, he hopes to make a significant impact during these qualifiers.