Kylian Mbappe Urges Critics To Focus On Lamine Yamal's Football Talent
Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Kylian Mbappe has defended Lamine Yamal, urging critics to focus solely on the Barcelona player's football skills. The 18-year-old winger has impressed this season with two goals and three assists in four LaLiga games. However, a groin injury has recently limited his playtime. Despite his success, Yamal's personal life has faced scrutiny, which Mbappe believes is unwarranted.

Yamal's recent injury issues have caused tension between Barcelona and the Spanish national team. The young star has been ruled out of Spain's World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria due to his fitness problems. This situation has sparked discussions about his availability for future matches.

Mbappe, who debuted in Ligue 1 at 16 with Monaco, emphasises that attention should remain on Yamal's football abilities. "You can see [Yamal] has a passion for football and that's the only thing he must not lose," Mbappe stated in an interview with Jorge Valdano on Movistar.

Despite being a talented player, Yamal is still just an 18-year-old navigating life. Mbappe highlighted that everyone makes mistakes at that age and urged people to consider Yamal's actions on the field rather than off it.

The groin discomfort Yamal experienced resurfaced after a match against PSG, ruling him out of an upcoming game against Sevilla. FC Barcelona estimates his recovery will take two to three weeks. This injury setback adds to the ongoing debate about his participation in future fixtures.

Mbappe further commented on how people should leave Yamal alone regarding his personal life. "He's a player with a great talent," Mbappe said, stressing that what matters most is Yamal's performance on the pitch.

The young player's recent achievements include winning his second consecutive Kopa Trophy at last month's Ballon d'Or ceremony. Despite these accolades, public interest in his private affairs continues to grow.

As discussions around Yamal's career continue, it's clear that both his club and national team are keenly interested in managing his development carefully. Balancing expectations while allowing him room to grow remains crucial for his future success.