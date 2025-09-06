Mbappe Matches Henry's Record In France's 2-0 Victory Over Ukraine In World Cup Qualifiers

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final Match Online And On TV In India?

-myKhel Team

Kylian Mbappe matched Thierry Henry's record as France's second-highest goalscorer during their 2-0 victory over Ukraine in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Mbappe, the captain of France, scored his 51st international goal, putting him just six goals behind Olivier Giroud, the all-time top scorer. Michael Olise also found the net at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw.

Didier Deschamps' team took an early lead in the 10th minute when Bradley Barcola set up Olise, who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner. Despite some attempts from Ukraine, including a blocked shot by Ibrahima Konate and a cross-shot hitting the post, they couldn't find the back of the net.

Mbappe had several opportunities to score before finally sealing France's win in the 82nd minute. He skillfully dribbled past Illia Zabarnyi and squeezed his shot past Anatoliy Trubin. This victory places France alongside Iceland with three points in Group D, while Ukraine and Azerbaijan have yet to score any points.

Throughout the match, Mbappe was a constant threat. He led all players with six touches inside the penalty area and had four shots on goal. His expected goals (0.61 xG) were higher than anyone else's on the field. Despite waiting to score, he reached his 51st goal in fewer matches than Henry—91 caps compared to Henry's 123.

Deschamps also introduced new talent during this match. Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike and Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche made their debuts for France. Akliouche became Monaco’s 54th player to debut for Les Bleus, surpassing Lyon’s record of 44 debutants.

This victory sets a positive tone for France as they continue their World Cup qualifying journey. With Mbappe leading from the front and new talents emerging, Les Bleus look poised for success in their group stage matches.