Kylian Mbappe Ruled Out Of France's Match Against Iceland Due To Ankle Injury
Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Kylian Mbappe will miss France's World Cup qualifier against Iceland on Monday due to an ankle injury. He scored a remarkable solo goal in France's 3-0 win over Azerbaijan on Friday, extending his scoring streak to 10 games for club and country. However, he left the field limping in the 83rd minute after injuring his right ankle during a challenge.

Didier Deschamps confirmed that Mbappe had injured the same ankle in both recent matches, including Real Madrid's game against Villarreal last week. Although Deschamps did not provide an immediate update, the French Football Federation announced on Saturday that Mbappe would not play in Reykjavik. Consequently, he will return to Madrid without a replacement being called up by France.

Real Madrid faces additional challenges as Franco Mastantuono also withdrew from Argentina's squad due to injury. Before their match against Venezuela, Argentina stated: "Franco Mastantuono will be out for the remainder of the tour due to a muscle overload in his left thigh." Mastantuono became the second-youngest player to score for Madrid in LaLiga this century at 18 years and 40 days.

The duration of recovery for both players remains uncertain. Madrid is set to play Getafe following the international break, then face Juventus in the Champions League before hosting Barcelona for the season's first Clasico on October 26.