Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Mbappe shows off signed Pele shirt

By
PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe
PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe

Paris, September 24: Kylian Mbappe has shown off a signed shirt from Pele after he followed in the Brazil icon's footsteps at the World Cup.

Mbappe scored four goals at Russia 2018, including a superb strike in France's final defeat of Croatia.

Earlier in the tournament, the 19-year-old forward became the first teenager to score more than once in a World Cup match since Pele hit a double in Brazil's final win against Sweden in 1958.

Pele subsequently sent his congratulations to the Paris Saint-Germain superstar and he has now shared a signed shirt with the attacker.

"Thanks for this amazing gift, King," Mbappe wrote on Twitter alongside a snap of him holding the present.

Mbappe has said it is "flattering" to hear about comparisons with Pele, but the teenager is determined to forge his own path.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BCN 2 - 2 GIR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue