Depay confident Lyon can complete Juventus upset

By Dejan Kalinic
Memphis Depay

Turin, August 7: Memphis Depay believes in Lyon's chances of completing an upset over Juventus in the Champions League.

Lyon will face Juve in Turin on Friday (August 7) in the second leg of their last-16 tie, more than five months after winning 1-0 at home.

Depay, who has scored five goals in as many Champions League games in 2019-20, is back from a knee injury and the star attacker believes Lyon can upset the Serie A champions.

"I must say the record says I've been quite successful in the Champions League this season," he told a news conference.

"I've played five games and [on Friday] I'll look ahead and try to do my best to do the same thing. I think the whole team deserves credit for the first game that they played against Juve. It was a pity I couldn't play but the team spirit and even the fans in the stadium – everything was great.

"We have to do it without the fans but still with the full squad, the staff and everybody involved. We have a great team spirit and I believe we can get the job done."

Depay was enjoying a fine season for Lyon before rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee in December.

The former Manchester United forward said experience had led to his improvement in 2019-20.

"At this age, I'm 26, I've become more mature, more experienced in games and sometimes things speak for themselves," Depay said.

"I just try to help the team and be a good individual in the team and help the team, be involved, play better football. I feel like I do that quite good.

"I'm happy with my team-mates. I think it's the same for them. They can learn and I can learn from them. At my age I think that's matching my age, that's the role I'm in and the coach gave me that role and I try to fill it as well as possible."

Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 6:40 [IST]
