Memphis Depay lashes out at manager, claims he deserves more respect

Bengaluru, October 30: Memphis Depay, the match winner for Lyon last weekend has gone on a staggering rant claiming he still doesn't "feel like a respected player" at the club after starting the game on the bench.
The Dutch footballer has mostly been a starter at the French side since arriving in a cut-price £14m deal from Manchester United and has seemingly found his once-promising career that came to a relative halt at England.
The Netherlands forward has scored 31 goals and registered 29 assists in 82 games for the seven-times French champions. However, he missed out on a starting spot - fourth time this season in their last game against Angers last week.
But with the host reduced to 10 men and the match being goalless in the second half, he was called from the bench in the 55th minute. The Netherlands forward immediately made his impact in the game and set up Houssem Aouar for the opener before doubling Lyon’s lead himself eventually winning the game 2-1.
25 - Only Florian Thauvin (27) has been involved in more goals than Memphis Depay (25 - 14 goals, 11 assists) in Ligue 1 in 2018. Wildcat. pic.twitter.com/znARvFZBio— OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 27, 2018
However, following the game, the former Manchester United man lashed out at the manager and team for not selecting him from the start and claimed he feels he deserves more respect at the club as he has done enough to cement a starting position in the XI.
"I'm sick of hearing every time that I changed the match," Depay said. "I still don't feel like a respected player.
"I get the job done every time, I'm mentally strong. I have to accept the coach's decisions. I'm a little disappointed, I think I deserve more respect. I deserve better than that and I should play every game."
However, despite the hot-headed interview manager Bruno Genesio decided to remain calm on the matter and when asked he insisted that he understood his player’s frustration.
“He was disappointed and frustrated, but that applies to more players who did not start. He made the difference with his goal, his actions and his passes,” he told.
Depay has appeared in 14 games so far this campaign for the French side and has scored four and assisted the same.