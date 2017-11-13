Messi deal for Suarez! - Argentine comes to Uruguayan's rescue

Terrassa (Barcelona), November 13: Lionel Messi is the face of Barcelona Football Club and the Argentinian carries an aura of authority at the Catalan giants.
So, it is realistic to think that Messi’s words carry an unchallengeable weight. It has been revealed by his Real Madrid foe Cristiano Ronaldo to his closest environment at Santiago Bernabeu.
The Portuguese ace is aware of the weight that the Argentinian has in Barca, but this latest news reported by several Spanish media has left Ronaldo with his mouth wide open.
Ronaldo has revealed that Messi is trying to hinder any signing that may jeopardize the continuity of his great friend Luiz Suarez at Barca. Messi adores the Uruguayan and does not want to lose him from his team.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shares a great partnership with Suarez on and off the pitch, and the former is doing everything in his capacity to protect it.
When Neymar Jr left for Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the season more responsibility fell on Suarez. But the Uruguayan failed miserably. He looks slow, erratic and far from being the killer who fell in love with the Catalan fans.
With the management at the Camp Nou looking for a relief, Suarez could well be side-lined. Not only because of his bad spell but also with age catching him – Suarez is no longer a kid as he is 30 years old now. Barca coach Ernesto Valverde is also keen on having young blood in the Blaugrana attack.
The idea at the club is to bring a world class striker next summer to prop up a trio like they had earlier in Messi-Neymar-Suarez (MNS). The name that is doing most of the round is Atletico’s French forward Antoine Griezmann.
Untouchable
If someone of the calibre of Griezmann arrives, Suarez's hold at the club would gradually diminish. Messi and the 20-year-old French striker Ousmane Dembele are automatic choices with Barca looking to reinforce the third spot. This could probably end up with Suarez in substitutes bench.
Paulo Dybala, who now plays for Juventus in Serie A, was one of the names that were being considered by the Barca technical secretariat. It is widely believed Messi said no to the signing of his compatriot for various reasons; one of them was to protect the Uruguayan.
The Argentinian has found a player who complements him perfectly. Suarez works tirelessly for the star and Messi returns the favour by providing the former opportunities to score.
Messi wants 'el Gordo' in his side and he's not going to let anyone overshadow him.