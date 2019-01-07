Messi helps Barcelona to stretch La Liga lead, Real slip further

Bengaluru, January 7: Lionel Messi scored for the seventh time in four La Liga games as champions Barcelona scrapped their way to a hard-fought 2-1 win at Getafe that propelled them five points clear at the top of the table while UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid's struggles continued with a 0-2 home defeat by Real Sociedad.
Messi, La Liga's top scorer this season, opened his account for 2019 with his 16th goal, giving Barca a 20th minute lead as he tucked the ball into the net from a tight angle after his initial shot was saved by the legs of Getafe keeper David Soria.
It took the Argentinian's career tally to a staggering 399 goals in La Liga before Uruguay striker Luis Suarez doubled Barca's advantage in the 39th with a spectacular volley from outside the area.
It's Three Kings Day in Spain today...— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 6, 2019
These are the Kings of the #LaLigaSantander goalscoring charts! 👑⚽️ pic.twitter.com/br9jPlPziG
Yet Getafe hit back two minutes before the interval with a close-range finish from striker Jaime Mata after a splendid team move and continued to push hard after the break.
Barca, who have won seven out of the last 10 La Liga titles, now lead the standings on 40 points after 18 games, stretching the gap to five points over their nearest pursuers Atletico Madrid, who drew 1-1 with third-placed Sevilla.
The Catalans are 10 points ahead of archrivals Real.
Barça's win tonight puts them 5⃣ points clear at the top!#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/8TFrmnpgM4— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 6, 2019
"We were aware of those results before going out on the pitch and were under pressure to make the most of the opportunity, and we went out to do that at a very difficult ground," said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde.
"We expected it was going to be a tough game and it was. They got right back into the game with their goal but we are very happy. We've increased the gap with our rivals, but there's still a long way to go."
Getafe's Mata, who had an earlier first-half strike ruled out at 0-0 for an apparent foul by team mate Angel Rodriguez, missed a big chance in the second half, ballooning the ball over the bar with Barca's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen stranded.
Ter Stegen then made a flying save to keep out a powerful Leandro Cabrera header, while Soria also did well to prevent both Messi, hunting that landmark 400th goal, and French defender Clement Lenglet from stretching Barca's lead.
Meanwhile, Real's nightmarish start to the new year continued with a shock 0-2 home defeat by struggling Sociedad.
Willian Jose put the Basques ahead in the third minute and after Madrid missed a series of clear chances, had two penalty appeals waved away and saw Lucas Vazquez sent off, midfielder Ruben Pardo sealed their fate with a headed goal in the 84th.
