Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Messi is frustrated and hungry – Mascherano

Posted By:
Lionel Messi is keen to make amends for his failures in this World Cup
Lionel Messi is keen to make amends for his failures in this World Cup

Moscow, June 25: Lionel Messi is frustrated and desperate to turn Argentina's World Cup around, according to Javier Mascherano.

Jorge Sampaoli's men are facing a group-stage exit in Russia after collecting just one point from their opening two games.

Messi, 31, is yet to score or provide an assist at the showpiece event, while he had a penalty saved during a 1-1 draw with Iceland.

Mascherano, whose team must beat Nigeria on Tuesday to have any chance of reaching the last 16, said the star forward was only human. "Leo is fine," he told a news conference.

"But as a collective, where things don't go as we'd like, we all have our own frustrations.

"He's human and he has his own frustrations but he's desperate to turn the situation around.

"He wants to show the world a different image to the one we've shown in the first two games."

Even a win may not be enough for Argentina, who are bottom of the group – behind Croatia (six points), Nigeria (three) and Iceland (one).

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 2 - Stumps: SL 99/5 (36.0 vs WI 204
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue