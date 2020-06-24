Football
Messi Turns 33: Wishes pour in from across the globe

By
Lionel Messi
Wishes poured in for Lionel Messi on his 33rd birthday.

Bengaluru, June 24: Birthday wishes poured in from fans and aficionados alike from all over the world as Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi turned 33 on Wednesday (June 24).

A day ahead of Messi's 33rd birthday, Barcelona edged Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at home to move back to the top of La Liga table.

And it was quite befitting that the Argentinian himself set up the winner as his quick thinking was followed by a decent finish finish work from Ivan Rakitic.

Messi Turns 33: Barcelona gives Messi an early birthday gift

The Barcelona captian is just short of the magical 700 goals in La Liga and is currently the top scorer in the top flight of the Spanish League.

No wonder, the La Liga champions themselves were one of the earliest to wish the birthday boy.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LEO #MESSI! ," the club tweeted from their official handle.

Early birds

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LEO #MESSI! ," the club, who were surely one of the early birds to wish, tweeted from their official handle.

The keyboard warriors went berserk with many tweets and retweets following the birthday wish for the legend from the club.

La Liga follows

The top flight of Spanish football followed the suit as they too tweeted from their official handle which many fans retweeted in quick time.

"Happy 33rd birthday, Leo Messi! Birthday cake,"

#LaLigaSantander," the tweet said with an image of him with most of his trophies.

FIFA joins the party

The game's global governing body -- FIFA -- too joined the party by wishing the legend with a video of his goals scored during the World Cups.

"The great man turns 33 today." read the FIFA tweet.

myKhel wishes Messi

All of us at Team MyKhel also join the rest of the world in wishing the #GOAT on a very Happy 33rd Birthday.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
