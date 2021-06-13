Mexico 0-0 Honduras: Tata Martino's El Tri fire blank in goalless friendly

Mexico City, June 13: Mexico fired a blank as El Tri were held to a 0-0 draw by Honduras ahead of the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Tata Martino's Mexico were taking to the field for the first time since their thrilling 3-2 extra-time defeat to rivals the United States in the inaugural Nations League final last week.
Saturday's international friendly served as preparation for the Gold Cup, which gets underway in the USA on July 10.
Mexico are the defending champions, but they have work to do following their goalless draw with Honduras in front of a huge crowd in Atlanta.
We're proud of you Incondicionales!!— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) June 13, 2021
Once again, you guys proved you are the best fans in the world!!🇲🇽😍
Thanks for your support, the anti-discrimination protocol was not necessary!!⚽😃#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/gKZsNFPCh0
With more than 70,000 fans in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Mexico had the two best chances of the match.
Carlos Rodriguez rattled the crossbar with a powerful strike in the 30th minute, while Uriel Antuna found himself unmarked in the second minute of stoppage time but saw his header sail wide.
Mexico will face Panama (June 30) and Nigeria (July 3) before opening their Gold Cup campaign on July 10.
El Tri have been drawn in Group A, alongside El Salvador and Curacao, with Mexico also set to face the winner of the preliminary match.