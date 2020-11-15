Football
Mexico 3-2 South Korea: Jimenez sparks quick-fire treble for Martino's side

By Rob Lancaster

Vienna, November 15: Mexico spectacularly turned around a half-time deficit as they scored three goals inside four minutes to record a 3-2 victory over South Korea in Austria.

Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring when he scuffed in a volley from Son Heung-min's cross for South Korea, who only had 19 players available for the friendly fixture following further positive COVID-19 cases within coach Paulo Bento's squad.

Mexico managed 12 shots in the first half but their frustrations were over when they produced a sensational treble to seize command of the contest at Stadion Wiener Neustadt.

Raul Jimenez turned in a low cross to equalise, while a depleted South Korea were stunned again within a minute when Uriel Antuna provided the finish to fellow substitute Orbelin Pineda's throughball.

Carlos Salcedo then made it 3-1 in the 70th minute with a crisp, half-volleyed finish and while Kwon Kyung-won pulled a goal back late on, Mexico were deserved winners in the end.

Gerardo Martino's side are back in action again on Tuesday, taking on Japan in Graz. South Korea, meanwhile, go up against Qatar, also on Austrian soil.

Story first published: Sunday, November 15, 2020, 4:10 [IST]
