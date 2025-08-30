Football Middlesbrough Secures Fourth Straight Win Over Sheffield United While West Brom Defeats Stoke City Middlesbrough continues its strong start in the Championship with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United. West Brom also claims a win against Stoke City, moving up the table. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

Middlesbrough continued their impressive form in the Championship, securing a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United. The first half was closely contested with few chances, but Middlesbrough took control after the break. In the 64th minute, Tommy Conway scored from a precise pass by Matt Targett. This win keeps Rob Edwards' team at the top of the league, while Ruben Selles' side remains without a point.

West Brom capitalised on a mistake by Stoke City's goalkeeper Viktor Johansson to secure a 1-0 win. Nat Phillips scored in the 14th minute after Johansson mishandled a corner. This victory places West Brom second in the table under Ryan Mason's leadership, as they remain unbeaten in their first four matches.

Middlesbrough's current run marks their best start since the 1994-95 season when they earned promotion to the Premier League. They have not lost to Sheffield United at home in nine matches, winning seven and drawing two since October 1997. During this period, they have kept seven clean sheets against them.

Queens Park Rangers rebounded from a heavy defeat last week with a 3-1 win over Charlton Athletic. Paul Smyth opened the scoring early for QPR, but Rob Apter equalised for Charlton in the second half. Despite Charlton's pressure, Koki Saito and Richard Kone scored late goals to secure Julien Stephan's first league win as head coach.

West Brom have enjoyed success on their recent visits to Stoke City, winning five of their last seven league games there. Four of these victories were decided by just one goal. Their latest win further solidifies their strong start under new management.

The Championship season is shaping up to be competitive with teams like Middlesbrough and West Brom showing early promise. As teams settle into their campaigns, fans can expect more thrilling encounters and surprises along the way.