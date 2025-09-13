Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Where to Watch BAN vs SL in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Middlesbrough Maintains Unbeaten Start To Championship Season With Late Equaliser Against Preston North End Middlesbrough came from behind twice to secure a late 2-2 draw against Preston North End, preserving their unbeaten start to the Championship season. Sontje Hansen's late goal ensured they remain top of the standings. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Middlesbrough managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Preston North End, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the Championship. Despite missing the chance to win their first five league games for the first time, Sontje Hansen's late goal ensured they left with a point. Lewis Dobbin had initially put Preston ahead after 22 minutes, but Matt Targett equalised for Middlesbrough in the 72nd minute.

Jordan Storey seemed to have secured a win for Preston with his header two minutes before full-time. However, Hansen capitalised on a goalmouth scramble four minutes later to level the score again. Middlesbrough remains at the top of the standings with 13 points. Meanwhile, Leicester City also drew 2-2, missing their chance to keep pace at the top.

Leicester's match against Oxford United saw Aaron Ramsey sent off on his debut after a reckless tackle on Filip Krastev. Oxford took the lead through Will Lankshear's tap-in, but Jordan Ayew quickly equalised. Boubakary Soumare's own goal added to Leicester's woes before Ricardo Pereira scored an equaliser shortly after halftime.

Millwall also came from behind to draw 1-1 with Charlton Athletic. Sonny Carey gave Charlton the lead in the 40th minute with his first goal for the club. However, Kayne Ramsay's dismissal for a second yellow card allowed Millwall to press forward. Raees Bangura-Williams scored shortly after having a goal disallowed for handball.

Middlesbrough ended their losing streak at Deepdale, having lost their previous five away games against Preston. Although they lost their perfect record, they earned a well-deserved point with an expected goals (xG) of 1.56 compared to Preston's 0.75. Tommy Conway did not score this time but provided his first assist of the season.

Millwall extended their unbeaten run against Charlton to 13 matches, dating back to the 1995-96 season. Their resilience was evident as they capitalised on Charlton being reduced to ten men late in the game.

The Championship season continues to be competitive with teams like Middlesbrough and Leicester City showing determination despite setbacks. The ability of teams like Millwall and Middlesbrough to fight back from losing positions highlights their resilience and tactical adaptability in this challenging league environment.