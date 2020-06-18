Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arteta backs David Luiz despite horror show at Man City

By Patric Ridge
David Luiz
Despite putting in a terrible display against Manchester City, David Luiz has the backing of Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

London, June 18: Mikel Arteta insisted David Luiz's horror show in Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City has not changed his opinion of the defender.

David Luiz was at fault for two of City's goals as the Gunners resumed their Premier League campaign with a resounding defeat in the Manchester rain on Wednesday.

The former Chelsea centre-back's failed clearance allowed Raheem Sterling to open the scoring prior to half-time, with David Luiz then seeing red for a desperate foul on Riyad Mahrez – Kevin De Bruyne tucking in the resulting penalty.

Sterling and De Bruyne benefit from David Luiz's nightmare

Phil Foden netted a third as City cruised for more than 40 minutes against 10 men, yet Arteta – who has stated his intention to keep David Luiz at the club beyond the expiration of his current deal – stuck by the Brazilian.

"He has spoken in the dressing room," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"David is someone that is very honest and is straightforward. I'm sure he will talk to you guys and explain his feelings, but my opinion on David doesn't change.

"The moment I joined, what he's done for the team, what he's done for me, it won't change because he had a difficult performance."

Asked if Arsenal were planning to take up an option to retain David Luiz, Arteta added: "Whatever we're going to do, or we did before today's game, we will keep it internal."

It was a miserable return to City for Pep Guardiola's former assistant Arteta, whose positive test for coronavirus was a driving force in the suspension of the Premier League in March.

Arsenal lost Granit Xhaka to injury early on, with defender Pablo Mari going off hurt soon after.

"Everything went wrong from the first minute, when Granit got injured and we had to change the plan a little bit," Arteta said.

"Every possible accident that could have happened, hopefully happened today and not in the rest of the games we have ahead of us."

Another player under scrutiny at Arsenal is Mesut Ozil, who was left out of the squad altogether on Wednesday despite having started in every previous Premier League match under Arteta, with the Gunners' coach confirming the playmaker was omitted for a "tactical reason".

More DAVID LUIZ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue