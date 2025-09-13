Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Where to Watch BAN vs SL in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Milan Eager To Improve As Allegri Prepares For Bologna Clash In Serie A Massimiliano Allegri highlights AC Milan's determination to improve before facing Bologna. After a recent win over Lecce, the team aims for a strong performance in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 19:46 [IST]

AC Milan's head coach, Massimiliano Allegri, expressed his team's determination to improve as they prepare to face Bologna. Despite a rocky start with a 2-1 loss to Cremonese, Milan rebounded with a 2-0 victory over Lecce. Allegri is optimistic about the team's progress and their potential advantage from playing fewer matches this season after missing out on European qualification last year.

Allegri praised his squad's commitment, stating, "I really like how we're working right now. The whole squad is fully involved, eager to come in every day, train hard, and improve." He emphasised the importance of being in peak condition between March and May. The team has already shown adaptability and patience, particularly in their match against Lecce.

Bologna presents a challenging opponent with their speed and technical skills. Allegri acknowledged the need for a strong performance to overcome Bologna's threats and recover from the earlier defeat to Cremonese. "Bologna play with speed, intensity, and a lot of technical quality—they've got players who can really hurt you," he noted.

Christian Pulisic is expected to play a crucial role for AC Milan in Rafael Leao's absence due to injury. Pulisic made an impact by scoring shortly after coming on as a substitute against Lecce and assisting for the United States against Japan. Meanwhile, Riccardo Orsolini stands out for Bologna. He scored the team's only goal this season and has been prolific since 2022-23.

Milan holds an impressive record against Bologna at home, remaining unbeaten in their last nine Serie A encounters at San Siro. Their last home defeat to Bologna was in January 2016. Since then, Milan has maintained dominance over Bologna in Serie A matches, winning 14 out of 19 games.

Bologna recently ended a four-game losing streak with a win against Como. They aim for consecutive victories for the first time since March 2025 when they had a five-match winning streak starting with Milan. However, Bologna has struggled away from home recently, losing their last three away league games.

Match Prediction: AC Milan Favoured

The probability of an AC Milan victory stands at 49.4%, while the chances of a draw are 25.7%. Bologna's likelihood of winning is estimated at 24.9%. Given Milan's strong track record against Bologna at home and their recent form, they are favoured to secure another win at San Siro.

AC Milan aims to capitalise on their current momentum as they continue their campaign in Serie A. With Allegri's guidance and key players stepping up, they hope to maintain their positive trajectory throughout the season while overcoming challenges posed by teams like Bologna.