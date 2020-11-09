Football
Milan 2-2 Hellas Verona: Ibrahimovic salvages late point after missing penalty

By Guy Atkinson
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
AC Milan could only follow up their midweek Europa League loss to Lille with a last-gasp draw against Hellas Verona at San Siro.

Milan, November 9: Zlatan Ibrahimovic recovered from another missed penalty to score in stoppage time and salvage a 2-2 draw for Milan against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Antonin Barak and Mattia Zaccagni put Ivan Juric's visitors 2-0 up inside 20 minutes before an own goal from Giangiacomo Magnani gave the hosts hope.

Ibrahimovic then failed from 12 yards for the third time this season - his fourth miss in six attempts going back to last term - and Davide Calabria saw an effort ruled out in the first minute of second-half stoppage time after the Swede had handled in the build-up.

Milan's talisman had the final say, however, heading home Brahim Diaz's cross two minutes later to snatch a draw that moves Stefano Pioli's side two points clear of second-placed Sassuolo at the Serie A summit.

Story first published: Monday, November 9, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
